Reports | Inter Milan and AC Milan to battle it out for Atalanta’s Alejandro Gomez

The report has further indicated that while Gomez has been tipped to leave for the MLS amidst rumours of a big money move, the duo believe that they can convince him to stay in Italy. Not only that, both clubs are challenging for the Scudetto this season and are confident that the lure of a title could be enough to attract Gomez especially with AC Milan sitting atop the Serie A table at the moment. Furthermore, Goal has reported that PSG are interested in the midfielder which could complicate the move for the Italian giants.