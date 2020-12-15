Paulo Dybala has an offer to make him amongst Europe’s top earners, proclaims Andrea Agnelli
Today at 4:42 PM
In light of Paulo Dybala’s comments, Juventus president Andrea Agnelli has asserted that the Argentine is a key figure at the team and that the club have offered him a contract to match that. The 27-year-old has struggled to impress this season with just one goal in twelve appearances so far.
When Juventus first signed Paulo Dybala, a lot was expected from the Argentine and the forward delivered with double-figure hauls in the first three years. However, injuries and various other issues have seen Dybala struggle to perform for the club which has affected his stock at the Old Lady. It has seen him put on the transfer market especially last summer with Tottenham coming close to a move.
However, while both the club and the Argentine have seemingly settled down since, the fact that he has only eighteen months left on his current deal has many concerned. It has seen Dybala recently admit that the club hasn’t offered him a new deal but that claim has been refuted by Andrea Agnelli. The Juventus president has revealed that the club have not only offered the forward a deal but one that could make him amongst Europe’s top earners.
"I’ve heard the statements, it’s part of my job. The good news is the goal [he scored]. Paulo had a difficult time after contracting Covid. I heard with great pleasure his love for Juventus. The love is reciprocated. We see him as the captain of the future. I know he has already received a proposal that would put him among the top 20 best-paid players in Europe. We’re looking forward to his response,” Agnelli said, reported Goal.
