ISL 2020-21 | Players were outstanding in terms of spirit, asserts Owen Coyle

Jamshedpur FC was riding high after a win over ATK-Mohun Bagan a few days back, but they were given a reality check by SC East Bengal, a team that denied them a winner although they were down to 10-men for most parts of the game. The ‘Red Miners’ seem to have learnt a lesson from the same, as Owen Coyle’s side found themselves in a similar situation against Jamshedpur FC when Aitor Monroy was shown the red in the 28th minute, but still managed to get away with a point.