ISL 2020-21 | Feels like we lost two points against Jamshedpur FC, admits Sergio Lobera

Today at 11:19 AM
Mumbai City FC head coach Sergio Lobera admitted that it felt like losing two points after the 1-1 draw against a 10-man Jamshedpur FC last Monday evening. In spite of the stalemate, the ‘Islanders’ remain at the top of the points table with 13 points from six matches, with four wins to their name.
Mumbai City FC, starting as the outright favourites in their match against Jamshedpur FC, were expected to take control of the match from the starting whistle itself. But it was their rivals that drew first blood, in the 9th minute, via a Nerijus Valskis strike, while it took just six more minutes for the ‘islanders’ to restore parity, with Bartholomew Ogbeche doing the honours.
With more drama unfolding, Jamshedpur FC’s Aitor Monroy was shown the marching orders in the 28th minute, following which it was expected that Mumbai City FC would take away the game by storm. But, as it happened, the ‘Red Miners’, with the numerical superiority against them, denied Mumbai City FC the winner and snatched away a point from the fixture. Mumbai City FC head coach Sergio Lobera has admitted that it felt like losing points.
"I feel we lost two points. Obviously, in a different situation, you feel a point is enough but today, I feel we lost two points,” said Sergio Lobera, during the post-match press conference.
"They played really well defensively. We create our chances but we couldn't score. Sometimes this happens. We need to improve and we need to manage the situation and the game better. We have our chances," added the manager.
