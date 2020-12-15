Great players rarely move in January but let’s see what happens in the summer, admits Mino Raiola
Today at 5:39 PM
Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola has implied that the French midfielder will not be leaving Manchester Untied in the January window but might leave next summer. The 27-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away in recent weeks especially after Raiola’s earlier comments on the matter.
Ever since Paul Pogba re-signed for Manchester United, most of the Frenchman’s time has been spent being linked with a move away. That hasn’t been helped with his agent, Mino Raiola, fueling the rumours amidst links to Barcelona, Real Madrid, PSG and a myriad of other clubs. However, while no move has materialized as of yet, things might change in the near future.
Raiola, has recently admitted that Pogba’s time at Old Trafford is coming to an end but that saw the Frenchman proclaim that “the future Is far, today is what matters”. In light of that, the Italian agent has proclaimed that “big players hardly move” in the January window but added that in the summer things could change.
"When it comes to him in England they are sensitive, perhaps too sensitive. In January, the big players hardly move, then in the summer let's see what happens," Raiola said, reported Sky Sports.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.