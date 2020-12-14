ISL 2020-21 | With four players missing out, the draw was a fair result, admits Csaba Laszlo

Today at 4:05 PM
Chennaiyin FC head coach Csaba Laszlo feels that a draw was a fair result for them against Northeast United FC considering they were without four of their top players. The ‘Marina Machans’ is yet to find their best selves, struggling at eighth on the table with five points to their name.
Chennaiyin FC’s win in the opening match of the campaign scripted the perfect epilogue for the upcoming games, but things have not been rosy for them since then. With a couple of stalemates and a loss, the ‘Marina Machans’ were expecting a win against an unbeaten Northeast United FC side. But, a 0-0 draw was a fair result as per their head coach Csaba Laszlo, with them missing out on four of their core players in the tie, including their star midfielder Anirudh Thapa.
“I am never happy with a draw. But in this situation, we played just four days back, so if you consider that we were missing four important players, then 1-1 was a fair result. If we were a bit more clinical we could have won this game 2-1 or 3-1. This is actually our biggest problem, we have to be clinical. We created so many chances. This is what we are missing,” said Csaba Laszlo, during the post-match press conference.
The south Indian side looked tired after the 70th minute and failed to give a last punch for the winner during the closing stages, with the void of Anirudh Thapa clearly visible in the midfield. But, to the joy of all the Chennaiyin FC followers, the Indian international will be fully fit by their next match against FC Goa.
“In the next game definitely, he (Anirudh Thapa) will start. In today's match, he was ready to play for 45 minutes. The NorthEast United team look tired after 70 minutes and I thought we could go for the kill. Thapa and Thoi (Singh) had some chances, (Dhanapal) Ganesh also had the possibility to shoot. Thapa will play 90 minutes in the next game,” added the manager.
