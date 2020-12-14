ISL 2020-21 | We made a lot of good choices in the attack, claims Carles Cuadrat

Today at 4:07 PM
Bengaluru FC head coach Carles Cudrat is not only happy his players after a sensational 4-2 win over Kerala Blasters FC, but is also convinced that they have taken a lot of good choices in the attack. ‘The Blues’ will lock horns with 10th placed Odisha FC at the GMC Stadium, this Thursday evening.
Bengaluru FC’s slow start to the season was not enough to dent their self-confidence, as the star-studded side slowly gained their lost foot and are now looking stronger than ever. Having conceded the first goal in the 17th minute against Kerala Blasters FC last Sunday evening, it took another 12 minutes for them to restore parity, while the second and third goals in the 51st and 53rd minute put them in the driver’s seat. A couple of goals from either side meant the match ended 4-2, with the ‘The Blues’ head coach Carles Cuadrat happy with the way his boys played in the match, along with good choices taken in the final third.
"We made a lot of good choices in the attack. The talk at the half time break was more about being confident. Once we equalised, we were in the game. The team is very clear that they have to work as a unit with a strong mentality. The team missed a penalty but still, they kept working and got the three points. I am happy with the attitude of the players,” said Carles Cuadrat, after the win over Kerala Blasters FC.
In spite of the win, the former ISL champions would have been happier if they hadn’t conceded the goals and kept a clean sheet instead. When asked regarding the same, the manager was quick to point out that they were only bothered about the three points.
"We want to get three points so it is not a question of a clean sheet or not. We have some new players and they have to get used to the system we are playing. It is normal. It takes some time but the progression is very good,” explained Cuadrat.
