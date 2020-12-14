ISL 2020-21 | We made a lot of good choices in the attack, claims Carles Cuadrat

Bengaluru FC’s slow start to the season was not enough to dent their self-confidence, as the star-studded side slowly gained their lost foot and are now looking stronger than ever. Having conceded the first goal in the 17th minute against Kerala Blasters FC last Sunday evening, it took another 12 minutes for them to restore parity, while the second and third goals in the 51st and 53rd minute put them in the driver’s seat. A couple of goals from either side meant the match ended 4-2, with the ‘The Blues’ head coach Carles Cuadrat happy with the way his boys played in the match, along with good choices taken in the final third.