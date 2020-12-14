ISL 2020-21 | We are upset after receiving four goals against Bengaluru FC, proclaims Kibu Vicuna

Today at 4:09 PM
Kerala Blasters FC head coach Kibu Vicuna had admitted that they are upset after conceding four goals in their match against Bengaluru FC. After the 4-2 loss, the ‘The Yellow Army’ find themselves at the 9th position in the league table, having collected just a couple of points from five matches.
There was nothing but a win as the target when Kerala Blasters FC took the field on Sunday evening at the Fatorda Stadium, against the mighty Bengaluru FC side. The Kibu Vicuna coached side did start on a positive, having drawn the first blood in the 17th minute itself with a Rahul K.P strike. But, from there on, it was all Bengaluru FC - as they toyed with Kerala Blasters FC defence to score four goals by the 65th minute to seal the deal. The Spanish manager is not only disappointed with the loss, but also admitted that they are upset after conceding so many goals in the game.
"It is difficult to see positive points now. We started well and scored two goals against Bengaluru - it is difficult to score goals against Bengaluru. But we received four goals so we are upset, we have a lot of work to do," said Kibu Vicuna, during the post-match press conference.
On a positive note, the Spanish manager informed that their star player Sergio Cidoncha and Indian midfielder Sahal Abdul Samad will be available for the next game. The Kerala-based will lock horns with SC East Bengal at the GMC Stadium, next Sunday evening.
"We are trying to complete the team. We are working on it. Hopefully, he (Sahal Abdul Samad) is going to be available for the next game," added the Spaniard.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.