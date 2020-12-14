ISL 2020-21 | We are upset after receiving four goals against Bengaluru FC, proclaims Kibu Vicuna

There was nothing but a win as the target when Kerala Blasters FC took the field on Sunday evening at the Fatorda Stadium, against the mighty Bengaluru FC side. The Kibu Vicuna coached side did start on a positive, having drawn the first blood in the 17th minute itself with a Rahul K.P strike. But, from there on, it was all Bengaluru FC - as they toyed with Kerala Blasters FC defence to score four goals by the 65th minute to seal the deal. The Spanish manager is not only disappointed with the loss, but also admitted that they are upset after conceding so many goals in the game.