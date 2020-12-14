ISL 2020-21 | It's positive to see that we are creating chances, asserts Gerard Nus

Today at 4:12 PM
Northeast United FC coach Gerard Nus feels it is a positive sign that his players are creating chances, even though they played out a 0-0 draw against Chennaiyin FC on Sunday evening. The 'Highlanders' are yet to lose a game this season, with them at the second position in the league table.
Northeast United FC is arguably the most talked-about side in the ongoing season, with them not only collecting 10 points from six matches so far, but also maintaining an unbeaten streak throughout. The ‘Highlanders’ should be disappointed though, having played out a 0-0 draw against a Chennaiyin FC side, who without five of their core players. In spite of the stalemate, their head coach Gerard Nus has taken the positive from the game, stating that his players are capable of creating chances to score, even though they failed to find the back of the net last Sunday evening.
"In any game, when you try and miss chances, that means you are capable of finding the way to score. It is a positive situation when you see the chances are being created. The chances are being created from the setpieces. It was a clear penalty in the first half. I am sad because the referee missed it. Also the shots from Sylla and Chhara. Also, no goals were scored against us which shows how strong we are defensive,” said Gerard Nus, during the post-match press conference.
On the flip side, the Spaniard claimed that he is not happy with the result as a whole, especially with a weak Chennaiyin FC side denying them a goal for 90 minutes of the game. Nevertheless, he was impressed with the effort and commitment of his players.
"I am disappointed with the result. We wanted to win. We came with the tactics and plan to get the three points. But I am happy with the effort and commitment of the players. We kept trying from the first minute to the end and that is something I am proud of. Now we will analyze and prepare for our next match which is against Jamshedpur," added Nus.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.