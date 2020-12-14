ISL 2020-21 | It's positive to see that we are creating chances, asserts Gerard Nus

Northeast United FC is arguably the most talked-about side in the ongoing season, with them not only collecting 10 points from six matches so far, but also maintaining an unbeaten streak throughout. The ‘Highlanders’ should be disappointed though, having played out a 0-0 draw against a Chennaiyin FC side, who without five of their core players. In spite of the stalemate, their head coach Gerard Nus has taken the positive from the game, stating that his players are capable of creating chances to score, even though they failed to find the back of the net last Sunday evening.