Real Madrid can do good things as team and we showed Madrid that, proclaims Zinedine Zidane

It ended a 26 game unbeaten league run for Atletico and added to a run for Real Madrid, with the win making it three consecutive wins. That saw Zidane admit that he’s is overjoyed at the way his side have transformed themselves over the last few weeks and believes that they can do” good things as a team”. The Frenchman further added “criticism is a part of football” and teams have to deal with it, which is what his side showcased in the derby.