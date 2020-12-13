Feel comfortable and supported by the players but worried about our situation, asserts Ronald Koeman
Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has hit out at rumours that the players are unhappy under his tutelage and admitted that he has the full support of the entire Barcelona squad. The La Liga giants have endured a miserable start to their La Liga season with them twelve points off the summit.
With back-to-back defeats against Juventus and Cadiz, the pressure on Ronald Koeman is slowly increasing, especially after rumours about an upset dressing room. It indicated that the Barcelona squad is reportedly unhappy with the tactics the Dutch manager has used so far especially in light of that sensational loss to Cadiz. It has fans and critics alike concerned, with the La Liga giants in ninth in the La Liga, having lost four out of their opening ten games.
But despite the rumours, Koeman, ahead of a game against Levante, has confessed that he feels nothing but support from the team despite the consecutive losses. The Barcelona boss did add, however, that he is “worried about the situation in the league” especially with the La Liga giants twelve points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid. He further added that Barcelona need to be more clinical in front of goal as they're not taking their chances.
"That is not true, it's a lie. The players would have said. We speak. I feel supported by the players. If I didn't have their confidence, I wouldn't be able to do my job. So I feel comfortable, although worried about the situation in the league, as any coach would be. We must improve things," Koeman said, reported ESPN.
"Results aren't at the level expected. We're lacking concentration at set plays and throw-ins. We must be more aggressive in certain moments. We're the team that creates the most chances, but we don't take enough. Add all that together and it explains the losses we've had."
