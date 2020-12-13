Feel comfortable and supported by the players but worried about our situation, asserts Ronald Koeman

With back-to-back defeats against Juventus and Cadiz, the pressure on Ronald Koeman is slowly increasing, especially after rumours about an upset dressing room. It indicated that the Barcelona squad is reportedly unhappy with the tactics the Dutch manager has used so far especially in light of that sensational loss to Cadiz. It has fans and critics alike concerned, with the La Liga giants in ninth in the La Liga, having lost four out of their opening ten games.