Dream is to win Champions League with Paris Saint-Germain, confesses Marco Verratti

Few players, outside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, have been linked with a move away from PSG as much as Marco Verratti has. The Italian midfielder signed for the Ligue 1 giants in 2012 and has since one on to become a key star for the club. He’s made well over three hundred appearances for the Parisians while winning numerous trophies along the way but one has evaded him and the club. That is the Champions League, despite PSG doing everything they can to achieve their goal - including signing Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.