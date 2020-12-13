Dream is to win Champions League with Paris Saint-Germain, confesses Marco Verratti
Marco Verratti has confessed that he has no desire to leave Paris Saint-Germain any-time soon and admitted that he’s looking to win the Champions League with them. The Italian midfielder has been linked with a move to Barcelona and Real Madrid in the past, with speculation increasing day by day.
Few players, outside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, have been linked with a move away from PSG as much as Marco Verratti has. The Italian midfielder signed for the Ligue 1 giants in 2012 and has since one on to become a key star for the club. He’s made well over three hundred appearances for the Parisians while winning numerous trophies along the way but one has evaded him and the club. That is the Champions League, despite PSG doing everything they can to achieve their goal - including signing Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.
But while they did reach the final last season, Bayern Munich beat them to the punch which has seen rumours spread that players were unhappy, with Verratti key among them. However, in a recent interview, the Italian has admitted that he is “in love with this club” and is not looking to leave anytime soon. Verratti further added that his goal is to win the Champions League with PSG and continue winning championships in France.
"I want to win the Champions League here. I am in love with this club. Not many players stay in the same team for nine years. My dream is to win here in Paris. Yes, win the Champions League, and continue to winning championships which is not so easy. In 10 years, supporters will remember these historic moments," Verratti told Telefoot
While signing both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe has been key to PSG’s success over the last few years, both mean are out of contract in 2022. That is an area of concern for the club, with neither close to signing an extension, which means that the summer of 2021 will see PSG make a big decision on their futures. However, Verratti has admitted that he has asked the duo to stay and believes that neither man is looking to leave as they are “both happy” at PSG.
"Every day I ask Neymar and Mbappe to stay. Sometimes I say to Kylian: ‘Did you sign? Did you sign!? I don’t think it will be long before they come to an agreement because they’re both happy here. Neymar and Mbappe are part of one of the best teams in the world. In truth, I don’t think there’s a better team than PSG. We can write history by winning the Champions League," he added.
