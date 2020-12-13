Borussia Dortmund were very very bad in defeat to Stuttgart, asserts Lucien Favre

With Borussia Dortmund hosting Stuttgart at home, many believed that the club would end their run of two straight defeats in the league. However, that wasn’t the case as while Giovani Reyna impressed again with a fantastic goal, the rest of his team struggled to do the same as Stuttgart tore them apart. The game finished 5-1 in favour of Stuttgart and it shocked the world with Lucien Favre’s future coming under immense scrutiny.