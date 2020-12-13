Borussia Dortmund part ways with coach Lucien Favre

Amidst reports that Lucien Favre has been sacked by Borussia Dortmund, the German giants have confirmed the same and revealed that Edin Terzic has taken over as the interim boss. The move comes on the back of a humiliating 5-1 defeat to VfB Stuttgart, with the club losing three consecutive games.

Speculation and rumours indicated that Lucien Favre would be sacked immediately after the loss to Stuttgart, with that being the third consecutive loss for the club. However, things haven’t been all bad for the Black and Yellow, with them qualifying for the Round of 16 of the Champions League after a really tough group. But reports today indicated that Favre and Dortmund have indeed parted ways, something that the club have confirmed.

In their statement, Dortmund revealed that the loss to Stuttgart was the kicker and that they have parted ways with Favre and his assistant coach Manfred Stefes. The statement further revealed that the previous assistant coach Edin Terzic will take over as the interim boss until the end of the season despite links to Mauricio Pochettino, Marco Rose and many others. Sebastian Geppert and Otto Addo will be a part of Terzic's coaching staff until the end of the season.

"Lucien Favre is no longer the coach of Bundesliga soccer club Borussia Dortmund. After the 5-1 home defeat against VfB Stuttgart, the decision-makers at BVB unanimously agreed to release Favre and his assistant coach Manfred Stefes with immediate effect. The previous assistant coach Edin Terzic (38) will act as head coach until the end of the season," read the statement on Dortmund's official website.

"Terzic, whose coaching career has its origins in the BVB youth team, worked in the professional field for Besiktas Istanbul and West Ham United before returning to Strobelallee in 2018 as Favre's assistant. The previous U17 coach Sebastian Geppert (36) and top talent coach Otto Addo (45) will assist Terzic in working with the team."

Dortmund chairman Hans-Joachim Watzke further revealed that the club are grateful for the work that the former Borussia Monchengladbach coach has done and admitted that this was a tough step to take.

“We are all grateful to Lucien Favre for his excellent work over the past two and a half years, in which he and his team won two runner-up championships. As a professional and as a person, Lucien Favre is beyond any doubt,” Watzke told Dortmund’s official website.

