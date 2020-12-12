Reports | Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 have terminated media rights deal over finances dispute

However, Mediapro have failed to make the last two payments of €172.3 million on Oct. 5 and €152.5m on Dec. 5 which has caused serious problems for the French leagues. It has seen them consider taking serious action and ESPN has reported that the Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 have now terminated their contract with the broadcaster. This comes as a serious blow for French clubs, who have suffered financially because of the COVID-19 pandemic despite a €220m loan from the French government.