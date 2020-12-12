Reports | Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 have terminated media rights deal over finances dispute
Today at 9:25 PM
According to ESPN, the Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 have terminated their media rights deal with Mediapro following failure from the company to make their last two payments. The French league and the company have been in a dispute for quite sometime now which has caused serious issues for French clubs.
While the battle between the Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 and Mediapro continue, ESPN have reported that the French league has terminated the contract with the media-outlet. The company had acquired most of the TV rights for both the first and second tier of French football in May 2018 in what was supposed to be a pathbreaking deal for the league. Especially with the Serie A, Bundesliga and La Liga getting their own big-money broadcast deals.
However, Mediapro have failed to make the last two payments of €172.3 million on Oct. 5 and €152.5m on Dec. 5 which has caused serious problems for the French leagues. It has seen them consider taking serious action and ESPN has reported that the Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 have now terminated their contract with the broadcaster. This comes as a serious blow for French clubs, who have suffered financially because of the COVID-19 pandemic despite a €220m loan from the French government.
ESPN has further reported that Mediapro cited the coronavirus as the reason as to why they haven’t paid the league and it further added that the broadcaster was looking to re-negotiate the €830m deal. However, now that the deal has been terminated, reports indicate that Canal+ are looking to take over but they’re willing to pay only €590m-a-year for the next three-and-a-half seasons.
