Reports | Chelsea to battle PSG and Real Madrid for David Alaba’s signature
Today at 8:17 PM
According to ESPN, Chelsea are looking into the possibility of signing David Alaba with the Blues considering challenging Real Madrid and PSG for the 28-year-old. The Austrian defender, who won the treble with Bayern Munich last season, is out of contract and is reportedly set to leave Germany.
Despite Bayern Munich’s best efforts to try and keep David Alaba at the club, the defender and his agent have had other ideas with the Austrian looking to leave. Reports have indicated that the defender wanted a significant increase on his current pay-packet with it being somewhere around £175,000-a-week. However, while Bayern have been unwilling to pay that much, the Bavarians were looking to find a solution to the problem but nothing has materialized.
It has, reportedly, seen the club give up and look for potential options especially with Alaba in the final seven months of his current contract with the club. However, that has attracted quite a few suitors with Real Madrid and PSG amongst the top sides interested. But that has changed as ESPN have reported that Chelsea are looking into signing the Austrian defender. The report has revealed that Blues boss Frank Lampard is looking to reinforce his back-line even more and believes that Alaba is his man.
The Austrian’s ability to play as a left-back, center-back and central midfielder if needed, has appealed to the Chelsea boss especially with the Blues looking to cull their squad. It has seen reports indicate that both Marco Alonso and Emerso Palmieri are on the chopping block with Fikayo Tomori and Antonio Rudiger also on that list.
