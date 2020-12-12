Reports | Chelsea to battle PSG and Real Madrid for David Alaba’s signature

It has, reportedly, seen the club give up and look for potential options especially with Alaba in the final seven months of his current contract with the club. However, that has attracted quite a few suitors with Real Madrid and PSG amongst the top sides interested. But that has changed as ESPN have reported that Chelsea are looking into signing the Austrian defender. The report has revealed that Blues boss Frank Lampard is looking to reinforce his back-line even more and believes that Alaba is his man.