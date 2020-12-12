Mesut Ozil isn’t difficult to manage but he needs to be shown support, admits Arsene Wenger

When Mikel Arteta was appointed, many Arsenal fans believed that the Spaniard would be the right man to help get the best out of Mesut Ozil. But the German has struggled to make his way back into the team since the start of Project Restart and hasn’t made a single appearance for the club this season. Not only that, he hasn’t been registered in either the Premier League or the Europa League squad by the Gunners with him reportedly on his way out of the team.