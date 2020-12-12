ISL 2020-21 | We will use our own style and strengths against Northeast United FC, proclaims Csaba Laszlo

Chennaiyin FC’s win over Jamshedpur FC in their opening game promised much more from the side going forward, but they’ve misfired big time. With a couple of losses and a draw against Kerala Blasters FC not what the doctor ordered, even though the ‘Marina Machans’ have had close saves this season - where the result could have easily gone the other way. Chennaiyin FC head coach Csaba Laszlo is wary of Northeast United FC’s exploits in the season, but is convinced to apply their own style and strengths against them.