ISL 2020-21 | We will use our own style and strengths against Northeast United FC, proclaims Csaba Laszlo

Chennaiyin FC head coach Csaba Laszlo is convinced that they should apply their own style and strengths in their upcoming game, even though they are winless in the last three matches. The 'Marina Machans' are currently at the eighth position in the league table with four points from as many games.
Chennaiyin FC’s win over Jamshedpur FC in their opening game promised much more from the side going forward, but they’ve misfired big time. With a couple of losses and a draw against Kerala Blasters FC not what the doctor ordered, even though the ‘Marina Machans’ have had close saves this season - where the result could have easily gone the other way. Chennaiyin FC head coach Csaba Laszlo is wary of Northeast United FC’s exploits in the season, but is convinced to apply their own style and strengths against them.
"NorthEast had a good start (to the season). They are very stable and have good offensive players. They can score goals against every opponent. We must be prepared. We have our own style and strengths and we will put it to use against them," said Csaba Laszlo, during the pre-match press conference.
Chennaiyin FC have been vulnerable during set-piece movements, having conceded two goals from dead-ball situations during their loss to Mumbai City FC. Laszlo feels that is an area to improve for them, which can be attained with proper game reading.
"We study our opponents closely. We try to understand what kind of free-kicks are going to come. We have players who are good in the air. We have to remain sharp, and fit and we can win against anybody,” added Laszlo.
