ISL 2020-21 | Never expected we would get only two points from four games, laments Kibu Vicuna

Kerala Blasters FC head coach Kibu Vicuna has admitted that he never thought his side would only collect two points from the first four matches of the 2020-21 Indian Super League. Unfortunately for the Spanish coach, he is yet to win a match since taking over as manager of Kerala Blasters FC.
Things haven't been great for Kerala Blasters from the first game itself, with them losing to ATK-Mohun Bagan in a tight 1-0 game. Having split points with Northeast United FC and Chennaiyin FC, they were then thrashed by FC Goa 3-1 in the previous game, exactly a week before they kick-off against Bengaluru FC. Their head coach Kibu Vicuna admitted that he never thought that his side would collect only two points in their opening couple of matches.
“We are working and hoping that in the next game, everything is going to be better. We didn't think we will get two points in four games but sometimes it happens. We were not happy with our performance (against FC Goa). My message is that I believe in the team and have full confidence in the players and in the work we are doing.” said Kibu Vicuna, ahead of Sunday’s game.
Kibu Vicuna is well aware of Bengaluru FC’s strengths and weaknesses and feels it is going to be a big challenge playing against their South Indian rivals. But, the Spaniard did mention that his players are improving as well.
“They have very good Indian players, most of them are Internationals. They changed their formation in the last two games. They are a good team, also trying to be better like us. It is going to be a big challenge. We are improving as well and in the process,” explained Vicuna.
