ISL 2020-21 | Don't think the unbeaten run adds pressure, asserts Gerad Nus

Northeast United FC have already made a stunning start to the campaign, against all odds, having won a couple of matches and earning a point each in the other three matches. Even in the last game, the ‘Highlanders’ churned out a point by staging a fitting comeback after trailing 1-2 in the latter stages of the game, to keep their unbeaten run intact. The Highlanders' coach Gerard Nus feels that there is not going to be any pressure owing to the current streak, rather they should be proud of the feat.

"I don't think it (unbeaten run) adds pressure but something that we need to feel proud of. The five games are already gone and now what matters is tomorrow's game. We take every game as a final and that's how we get something out of the game because all the teams are difficult and everybody wants to win,” said Gerard Nus, ahead of Saturday’s game.

Chennaiyin FC started their season with a win, but have failed to carry on the momentum, with two defeats and a stalemate in their next three. But, Gerard Nus feels that they are a really competitive side, with them creating enough chances to score in their respective matches.

"Chennaiyin is going to be a really competitive side. We have seen how they fight. Even in the last game (2-1 defeat against Mumbai City), they didn't get the result that they were working for but they definitely created chances and were dangerous. So we are going to expect a side that is going to play against us with this kind of commitment and intensity, and we have to be ready for it," added the manager.