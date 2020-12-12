ISL 2020-21 | Coming back strongly and getting penalty was well deserved, admits Thangboi Singto

Today at 11:22 AM
Hyderabad FC assistant coach Thongboi Singto lauded the efforts of his players for staging a comeback against ATK-Mohun Bagan on Friday evening. Hyderabad FC is still unbeaten in the 2020-21 Indian Super League, with them set to cross paths with SC East Bengal on Tuesday evening.
Hyderabad FC’s stunning start to the season with a win over a star-studded Mumbai City FC lifted the spirits of the entire team, but since then, there hasn’t been much to boast about. With a couple of stalemates against Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC, Manuel Marquez Roca’s boys were up against heavyweights ATK-Mohun Bagan on Friday evening, at the Fatorda Stadium.
After a quiet first half, Hyderabad FC changed gears after the half-time whistle but conceded early on. But, that was not enough to desolate them, as Hyderabad FC equalised in the 65 minute and kept the scoreline unhurt till the final whistle. Their assistant coach Thangboi Singto is happy with the way his players staged a comeback after conceding the goal.
"Conceding a goal from a mistake happens in football. But coming back strongly and getting a penalty was well deserved," said Thangboi Singto, during the post-match press conference.
"You know that in this league, any team can beat any other team. A lot of teams have injury issues. It was tough but we believed that we could get a draw," added the assistant coach.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.