Getting AC Milan back to top maybe difficult but the challenge fuels me, proclaims Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Today at 8:10 PM
AC Milan’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic has admitted that trying to get the Rossoneri back to the top will be a difficult challenge but it’s one that makes him feel alive. The 39-year-old has played a key role in AC Milan’s success this season with the Rossoneri enjoying a sensational start to the season.
Few expected AC Milan to be at the top of the Serie A table after ten games but that’s exactly where the Rossoneri sit with them one of only two sides still unbeaten in Europe. They’re joined by Atletico Madrid but unlike the Los Rojiblancos, Milan have a four-point lead over the second-placed side Sassuolo. That has seen many labell the San Siro side as a title contender this season despite the fact that the last time they did that was nearly ten years ago.
However, the impact man has been Zlatan Ibrahimovic with the 39-year-old playing a key role for Stefano Pioli’s side this season. The Swede is the current top scorer with ten goals in eight league games with him, much like his club, enjoying a nice renaissance to their careers. Yet, this is exactly what Zlatan planned as he admitted that his plan when he returned to AC Milan, was to bring the club “back to the top where it belongs”.
"The first time I came to Milan I came to a club fighting for the title, the second time I came it was in a situation to bring the club and the team back to the top where it belongs. It's a different challenge, it's a challenge I like, because when they say it's too difficult, it's almost impossible, that's where I come in the picture and that's where I feel alive,” Ibrahimovic told BBC.
"If I can succeed and if I'm able to do what I think I can do, the feedback is amazing, the feeling is amazing because it's a bigger achievement than coming to a top team that is already top. I'm very motivated."
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.