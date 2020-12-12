Getting AC Milan back to top maybe difficult but the challenge fuels me, proclaims Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Few expected AC Milan to be at the top of the Serie A table after ten games but that’s exactly where the Rossoneri sit with them one of only two sides still unbeaten in Europe. They’re joined by Atletico Madrid but unlike the Los Rojiblancos, Milan have a four-point lead over the second-placed side Sassuolo. That has seen many labell the San Siro side as a title contender this season despite the fact that the last time they did that was nearly ten years ago.