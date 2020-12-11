We don’t need Erling Haaland because we’ve got Robert Lewandowski, proclaims Karl-Heinze Rummenigge

In light of speculation linking Erling Haaland to Bayern Munich, CEO Karl-Heinze Rummenigge has admitted that they aren’t looking to sign the striker just yet with Robert Lewandowski at the club. The 32-year-old is considered to be the best in the world with Haaland amongst the best youngsters.

After sacking Niko Kovac half-way through their season, few expected Bayern Munich to thrive under Hansi Flick but that’s exactly what happened. The Bavarians swept through Europe, as they won the treble of the Champions League, Bundesliga and the DFB Cup with Robert Lewandowski leading their charge. The Poland international scored 55 times in 47 matches and was, in the eyes of almost everyone, the best player in the world.

However, despite Lewandowski’s form and ability, Bayern have been linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund’s latest superstar Erling Haaland. The Norwegian is amongst the best young talents in the world and many believe that the Bavarians will make a move for him soon. But that has been refuted by Karl-Heinze Rummenigge. The Bayern Munich CEO admitted that the club doesn’t need the 20-year-old striker as long as they’ve got Lewandowski.

"We don’t need Haaland as we have Lewandowski, but he’s an animal, he’s scoring a lot of goals, he deserves the Golden Boy [award]. Robert was the best of them all in 2020. He scored a lot of goals and won five trophies. It was really impossible to do better than him,” Rummenigge told Tuttosport.

"I called Gianni Infantino, the president of FIFA, and point out that it’s not nice that in 2020, without the Ballon d’Or, there will be a hole in the roll of honour for the best player in the world. The most important leagues, despite the coronavirus, have come to an end and the strongest players have made a difference even during the time of Covid-19. Lewandowski most of all."

Erling Haaland hasn’t been the only forward that Bayern have been linked with as rumours have indicated that Paulo Dybala is on the club’s list. The Argentine has been also linked with a move to PSG but Karl-Heinze Rummenigge further added that the club is not interested in the Juventus forward. He further admitted that Bayern have “never opened talks with Dybala’s agent”.

"We’ve never opened talks with Dybala’s agent. I’ve heard some rumours but it’s false. We’re not working to sign Dybala from Juventus,” he added.