No point in questioning Zinedine Zidane because Real Madrid are very demanding, admits Ramon Calderon
Today at 2:29 PM
Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon believes that there is no point to all the questions over Zinedine Zidane’s future because the club are very demanding. The La Liga giants have endured a tough start to the 2020/21 season, with them six points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid.
While Zinedine Zidane still remains under heavy pressure following Real Madrid’s difficult start to the season, things have eased on the Frenchman after their Champions League performances. It saw the club beat Borussia Monchengladbach in their final group stage game after a stuttering start to the campaign which confirmed qualification to the Round of 16. However, the losses to Shakhtar Donetsk still have many concerned with the direction that Zidane is taking the club in.
Yet with Real Madrid only six points behind Atletico Madrid in the La Liga, a title race is still on the cards for the reigning Spanish Champions. But with the rumours and speculation surrounding Zidane’s future increasing, Ramon Calderon believes that there is no use questioning the Frenchman. The former Real Madrid president further added that the pressure to win something at the Santiago Bernabeu is always on.
“When results are not the way the people expect, Zidane or any coach is always questioned. But I don’t think after what happened last night, and we’ve won the last two matches, I think there’s no point. We have three, four months until the next round of the knockouts. It’s calm and relaxed. This club is very demanding. I’ve always said to win is not something of joy or happiness, it’s an obligation,” Calderon told Talksport
“It’s true only a few weeks ago, things were difficult. We could have been out of the competition, even the Europa League. The team had a problem of not having Karim Benzema and Sergio Ramos. Those are two pillars of this team; they were out and the problems arose. That’s something we managed to overcome yesterday with the two players playing. Benzema was fantastic scoring two goals.”
