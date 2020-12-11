ISL 2020-21 | Would have easily won the game on another day, proclaims Owen Coyle

Jamshedpur FC were winless in the opening three matches of the season, even though they were close on a couple of occasions. It was in their match against ATK-Mohun Bagan that a brace from star striker Nerijus Valskis that helped them register the first win of the tournament. The ‘Red Miners’ took the field as favourites in their game against SC East Bengal, but failed to register full points, and were held for a 0-0, even though the latter was down to 10-men for 70 minutes of the game. Jamshedpur FC coach Owen Coyle was disappointed not to have won the game, in spite of creating chances and having the numerical advantage.