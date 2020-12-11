ISL 2020-21 | Would have easily won the game on another day, proclaims Owen Coyle

Today at 2:16 PM
Jamshedpur FC coach Owen Coyle is disappointed not to have won the game against a 10-man SC East Bengal side on Thursday evening at the Tilak Maidan. The 'Red Miners' are placed at the fifth position of the league table after Thursday's game, with a win, a loss and three draws to their name.
Jamshedpur FC were winless in the opening three matches of the season, even though they were close on a couple of occasions. It was in their match against ATK-Mohun Bagan that a brace from star striker Nerijus Valskis that helped them register the first win of the tournament. The ‘Red Miners’ took the field as favourites in their game against SC East Bengal, but failed to register full points, and were held for a 0-0, even though the latter was down to 10-men for 70 minutes of the game. Jamshedpur FC coach Owen Coyle was disappointed not to have won the game, in spite of creating chances and having the numerical advantage.
“We are disappointed not to have won the game. We certainly had some chances to get that first goal. It is another game unbeaten, it is fair to say we are disappointed not to win. On another day, we would have easily won the game,” said Owen Coyle, during the post-match press conference.
But the manager credited the SC East Bengal defenders for their brave defending throughout the game, even though he felt that their opponents never had a chance in the game. With a single point from the game, Jamshedpur FC are now at the fifth position in the league table with six points from five games.
“We just had a great point playing against 12 men with 10 for 70 minutes. We are a good side and we have proved that in past weeks, we have created chances and tonight was just odd. We had a man sent off today and the game plan went out of the window. It was just a case of luck,” added Coyle.
