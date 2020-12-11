ISL 2020-21 | We are so far from the ideal performance, admits Juan Ferrando

Today at 4:26 PM
FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando is convinced that his team is far from playing the ideal football and believes the players are capable of playing with more intensity. The 'Gaurs' are currently placed at the sixth position in the league table with five points from four matches, which includes a win.
FC Goa might have taken some time to get into the groove, having spilt points in a couple of matches and losing to Mumbai City FC earlier on, but they’ve glimpses of brilliance en-route to their 3-1 win over Kerala Blasters FC last weekend. For the time being, the ‘Gaurs’ are focused on their game against Odisha FC - a team which is struggling at the moment, with just one point from four matches. But, their head coach Juan Ferrando is convinced that his team is far from playing ideal football and believes that the players are capable of playing with higher intensity, especially with AFC Champions League matches scheduled later on in the tournament.
"For me, we are so far from the ideal (higher intensity) performance. Believe me, it's possible for this team to play higher intensity football. Day by day, we will get better and it's necessary to improve a lot,” said Juan Ferrando, during the pre-match press conference.
"All the time, I am talking about how important it is to control a few details. We are working a lot because in the future we will play in the Asian Champions League. For example, if you watch some games in the Asian Champions League, in two mistakes two goals were scored. So for me, it's very important thinking about the future because the future depends on training," added the manager.
Overall, Ferrando is happy with the way his team has performed so far, even though he feels they need to be aggressive when adopting a high pressing game. FC Goa is currently placed at the sixth position in the league table with five points from four matches.
"I'm happy that the team is playing well but sometimes it's necessary to play with intensity. For example, when we decide to play a high pressing game, we have to be a bit more aggressive,” said Ferrando.
