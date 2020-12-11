ISL 2020-21 | We are so far from the ideal performance, admits Juan Ferrando

FC Goa might have taken some time to get into the groove, having spilt points in a couple of matches and losing to Mumbai City FC earlier on, but they’ve glimpses of brilliance en-route to their 3-1 win over Kerala Blasters FC last weekend. For the time being, the ‘Gaurs’ are focused on their game against Odisha FC - a team which is struggling at the moment, with just one point from four matches. But, their head coach Juan Ferrando is convinced that his team is far from playing ideal football and believes that the players are capable of playing with higher intensity, especially with AFC Champions League matches scheduled later on in the tournament.