ISL 2020-21 | It's important that we don't allow FC Goa to gain too much momentum, asserts Stuart Baxter

Barring SC East Bengal - a team which is yet to score a goal in the Indian Super League , Odisha FC has had worst start so far, with just one point from the four matches played so far. The ‘Juggernauts’ will be up against an upbeat FC Goa side at the GMC Stadium, in Bambolin on Saturday evening. Their head coach Stuart Baxter is wary of FC Goa striker Igor Angulo- who is currently the top-scorer in the ongoing season. Apart from the Angulo factor, Baxter feels that his team should not allow FC Goa to gain too much momentum and should be a constant threat to them.

"The striker (FC Goa's Igor Angulo) has been scoring goals and that's always a problem. They have a set way of playing and they stick to it. I think it's important that we don't allow them to gain too much momentum. We have to be a constant threat and deal with them properly," said Stuart Baxter, ahead of Saturday’s game.

The ISL teams have been facing problems with the busy schedule in the on-going season, not to mention the lack of proper pre-season. The five-day gap has been a blessing for Odisha FC and Baxter is happy to have done some good work during the break.

"I think if you ask any of the coaches in the league about the challenges of the heavy schedule, when you want to do work on the field and you have 48 hours, your entire work is on recuperation and recovery. So all the teams who have played a couple of days later (after their previous match), everybody has had problems. So it (the five-day break) is welcome. We have done some good work and it changes the whole mood [in the camp]," said the head coach.