ISL 2020-21 | Feels like we were playing against 12-men in every game, admits Robbie Fowler

SC East Bengal head coach Robbie Fowler feels that his side are always playing against 12 men, with them handed yet another red card during their match on Thursday evening. The 'red and gold' brigade earned their first point of the season, even though they are yet to score their first goal.
Debutants SC East Bengal have had a disastrous start to the season, having lost their first three matches, while conceding seven goals in the same. Even though the ‘red and gold’ brigade bettered their record by registering their first points this season, they are yet to score a goal. Moreover, the Kolkata-based side were reduced to 10-men in the 24th minute itself, with Eugeneson Lyngdoh shown the marching orders, but they managed to keep the scoresheet 0-0 till the final whistle. SC East Bengal coach Robbie Fowler is not happy with the refereeing this season, and stated that, to him, it seemed like they were playing against 12 men every game.
“We changed because we have injuries. There were players who were not fit enough to play the last time. We are always trying to use all the players at our disposal. We never had a pre-season, we are massively behind everyone in terms of being ready. It has been tough for our players. We feel we are playing against 12 men in every single game. It worked well for us and we defended really well,” said Robbie Fowler, during the post-match press conference.
The coach is not at all disappointed with Thursday's performance and feels that his side fought hard with 10 men for 70 minutes of the game. According to Fowler, they have proved themselves in the past week, having created enough chances to score but did not have the rub of the green against Jamshedpur FC.
“We just had a great point playing against 12 men with 10 for 70 minutes. We are a good side and we have proved that in past weeks, we have created chances and tonight was just odd. We had a man sent off today and the game plan went out of the window. It was just a case of luck,” added the manager.
