ISL 2020-21 | Feels like we were playing against 12-men in every game, admits Robbie Fowler

Debutants SC East Bengal have had a disastrous start to the season, having lost their first three matches, while conceding seven goals in the same. Even though the ‘red and gold’ brigade bettered their record by registering their first points this season, they are yet to score a goal. Moreover, the Kolkata-based side were reduced to 10-men in the 24th minute itself, with Eugeneson Lyngdoh shown the marching orders, but they managed to keep the scoresheet 0-0 till the final whistle. SC East Bengal coach Robbie Fowler is not happy with the refereeing this season, and stated that, to him, it seemed like they were playing against 12 men every game.