Impossible to keep every player in the squad happy with their game-time, admits Jose Mourinho

It has many impressed with the way Jose Mourinho has handled the rigours of the schedule so far but the Portuguese has stuck to a fairly consistent starting eleven in both competitions. That has seen a few players question their place on the squad with Gedson Fernandes, Harry Winks and Dele Alli making the fewest appearances for the club. However, Mourinho admitted that he won’t be able to “keep every player happy” in regards to their game-time and added that he doesn’t expect players who don’t play to be happy.