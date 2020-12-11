Impossible to keep every player in the squad happy with their game-time, admits Jose Mourinho
Today at 4:17 PM
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has confessed that it is impossible for him to keep his entire squad happy with regards to playing time, amidst speculation that a select few aren’t happy. The North Londoners have had a fairly consistent playing eleven, which has helped their performances in the league.
Few people in the world would have predicted Tottenham sitting at the top of the Premier League table after eleven league games despite a good summer transfer window. However, with just two losses in their twenty one games this season, the North Londoners sit atop the league table above the reigning Champions Liverpool, and finished one point ahead of Royal Antwerp at the top of their Europa League group.
It has many impressed with the way Jose Mourinho has handled the rigours of the schedule so far but the Portuguese has stuck to a fairly consistent starting eleven in both competitions. That has seen a few players question their place on the squad with Gedson Fernandes, Harry Winks and Dele Alli making the fewest appearances for the club. However, Mourinho admitted that he won’t be able to “keep every player happy” in regards to their game-time and added that he doesn’t expect players who don’t play to be happy.
"I can't keep the squad happy. I believe they are happy because we are winning but they're not happy because they're not playing. Every player that left the pitch I told them to go to the shower because it was cold. Some decided to go and some decided to stay," Mourinho said, reported the BBC.
"It's an impossible job to keep every player happy and if you go to every club people who don't play aren't happy. Let's not run away from reality. A player on the bench who realises all five subs have been used of course is not a happy player and I would not expect him to be happy."
