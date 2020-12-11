Barcelona must do everything possible to guarantee that Lionel Messi stays, proclaims Victor Font

But reports have also indicated that Barcelona will not let go of their captain without a fight with the club looking to hand him a long-term deal. While that decision has come under criticism from few, it has also seen others proclaim that Messi is a key part. Victor Font is amongst the latter as he admitted that the Argentine is a key part of a long-term project that goes even beyond his playing days. Font, one of nine running to be Barcelona's next president, further added that the club has to do everything possible to keep the 33-year-old.