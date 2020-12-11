Arsenal need to start winning football matches immediately, asserts Mikel Arteta

Today at 3:06 PM
Mikel Arteta has called for Arsenal to replicate their Europa League form in the Premier League and admitted that his side need to start winning football matches post-haste. The North Londoners finished top of their group in the Europa League winning all six games, but have struggled in the league.
Mikel Arteta’s start to the Premier League has had many fans and critics alike concerned with Arsenal sitting in 15th place on the league table. Not only that, the Gunners have lost six out of their last nine matches, a run that includes three consecutive home defeats, with their last win coming at the start of November. But that hasn’t been the case in Europe as the North Londoners finished at the top of their Europa League group, winning all six games.
That’s the first time Arsenal have managed that since 2005, with fans hoping that their success in Europe can be translated to their performances in England. It has seen Mikel Arteta demand the same as he admitted that his side “need to start winning football matches immediately”. The Spaniard further added that the club cannot sustain the results they’ve put up over the last few months and that things need to change going forward.
“At the end of the day we need to start winning football matches immediately We cannot sustain the results we had in the last six to eight weeks and that has to be immediately and we know that has to start on Sunday. Now we have to forget about the Europa League till February and focus on the Premier League strongly, and the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup when it restarts in January,” Arteta said, reported Goal.
“And now we need everybody on board. Obviously we have a large squad and we have a lot of players back from injury so we will have the opportunity to pick who is better in the moment to still rotate some players, but that gives us more options in the Premier League as well to focus there and to get the results that we need.”
