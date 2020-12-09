Reports | Bayern Munich preparing move for Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong next summer
Today at 9:10 PM
Spanish news outlet Mundo Deportivo has reported that Bayern Munich are looking into the prospects of a move for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong next summer. The Dutch international hasn’t had the greatest time since his move from Ajax but has attracted interest from across Europe.
With Thiago Alcantara leaving Germany this summer, many were concerned that Bayern Munich wouldn’t be able to cope without the Spaniard. However, that hasn’t been the case with Corentin Tolisso, Marc Roca, Leon Goretzka and a few others taking over. But that hasn’t stopped the club from looking at potential replacements for the Spaniard with rumours linking them to nearly every creative central midfielder.
But Mundo Deportivo has reported that Frenkie de Jong is at the top of their short-list with the Dutch international reportedly their top target before he signed for Barcelona. Yet while that move hasn’t gone down well for the La Liga giants with them falling into disarray off and on the field, De Jong has managed to come out of it relatively unscathed. That is why Bayern still want De Jong with them reportedly looking to take advantage of Barcelona’s financial position.
The report has further added that the Bavarians are considering a move worth around €75 to €80 million with that figure well below De Jong’s €400 million release clause. However, while the 23-year-old has become a key cog for Barcelona this season, reports have indicated that it hasn’t deterred Bayern’s pursuit with them overly keen on signing De Jong.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Frenkie De Jong
- La Liga
- English Premier League
- Bundesliga
- Serie A
- Fc Barcelona
- Bayern Munich
- Afc Ajax
- Juventus Fc
- Manchester City
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.