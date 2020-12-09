Reports | Bayern Munich preparing move for Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong next summer

But Mundo Deportivo has reported that Frenkie de Jong is at the top of their short-list with the Dutch international reportedly their top target before he signed for Barcelona. Yet while that move hasn’t gone down well for the La Liga giants with them falling into disarray off and on the field, De Jong has managed to come out of it relatively unscathed. That is why Bayern still want De Jong with them reportedly looking to take advantage of Barcelona’s financial position.