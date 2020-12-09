Manchester City’s B team are strong enough to win the Champions League, admits Andre Villas-Boas

“The expectations have been very high for City but there will be nobody with more willingness to win it than Pep at this moment. Every year that they start they believe it’s going to be their year and they have the capacity and the squad, but it’s down to small details. In the Champions League I’m no expert. Pep is the expert, he’s won it twice as a manager. City have been waiting so long, and the quality they have is second to none, the options they have," he added.