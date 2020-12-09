ISL 2020-21 | There is no pressure on myself or the players, admits Robbie Fowler

The 11th-hour entry into the 2020-21 Indian Super League, which meant they had little time to assemble a team and make it match ready. The lack of pre-season was clearly evident, as the first-timers lost all their three matches so far, having conceded seven goals and failing to net even once. But, Robbie Fowler is accepting the perks of the situation and feels that he and the players are not under pressure ahead of their game against Jamshedpur FC, this Thursday evening.