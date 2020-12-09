ISL 2020-21 | There is no pressure on myself or the players, admits Robbie Fowler

Today at 7:51 PM
SC East Bengal head coach Robbie Fowler has admitted that there is no pressure on players and himself ahead of their clash against Jamshedpur FC this Thursday evening. The 'red and gold' brigade is yet to win a game in the Indian Super League, having already played three matches.
The 11th-hour entry into the 2020-21 Indian Super League, which meant they had little time to assemble a team and make it match ready. The lack of pre-season was clearly evident, as the first-timers lost all their three matches so far, having conceded seven goals and failing to net even once. But, Robbie Fowler is accepting the perks of the situation and feels that he and the players are not under pressure ahead of their game against Jamshedpur FC, this Thursday evening.
"It's not an ideal situation. We want to win games, we don't want to lose. But success does not come overnight. We have to be realistic and understand that we came late. There is no pressure on myself, no pressure on the players," said Robbie Fowler, during the pre-match press conference.
Criticisms have fled in from all corners, with former SC East Bengal players queuing up for the same, after their hat-trick of losses in the season so far. But, Robbie Fowler is not paying heed to the off-the-field events, stating that they do not need negative energy in the camp at the moment.
"At the moment we don't need negative energy. It does not bother me, I can undo it but the players need positive energy - lots of positivity. All those former players who claim to have done the best for the club, let's get behind everyone. The more people get behind, the better they will be,” added the manager.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.