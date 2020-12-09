ISL 2020-21 | SC East Bengal is going to be as tough as ATK-Mohun Bagan's game, asserts Owen Coyle

Today at 7:53 PM
Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle feels that their game against SC East Bengal will be as tough as the ATK-Mohun Bagan clash, even though the ‘red and gold’ brigade is yet to score a goal in the ISL. The 'Red Miners' have earned five points from four matches so far, with a win under their name.
Jamshedpur FC started with a loss against Chennaiyin FC, but since then, has looked solid and it was time when they registered the first win of the season. It can in an unlikely match - against ATK-Mohun Bagan, with the ‘Red Miners’ ending their unbeaten streak with a 2-1 margin. Jamshedpur FC side will cross paths with SC East Bengal in the next game on Thursday evening at the Tilak Maidan. Even though SC East Bengal is yet to score a goal this season, Jamshedpur FC’s head coach Owen Coyle feels that the game is going to be as tough as the ATK-Mohun Bagan game.
"Having watched East Bengal's games, they have been very unlucky not to take something from all three games. They've given great performances. They have some bad luck with some injuries here and there,” said Owen Coyle, during the pre-match press conference.
"[They have] very good players [and a] very good coach in Robbie Fowler. So it's going to be a very tough game, as tough it was against ATK Mohun Bagan. We have to make sure we are ready for that," added the manager.
According to Owen Coyle, SC East Bengal head coach Robbie Fowler is a very good coach and has proved himself in his past assignments. The Jamshedpur FC boss feels that the longer Fowler stays with SC East Bengal, the team will turn into a force to reckon with.
“Robbie Fowler has already shown, with the jobs that he has had, that he is a very good coach. There's no doubt that, the longer they spend together, East Bengal will be a real force to reckon with when they play according to Robbie's game,” said Fowler.
