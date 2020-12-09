ISL 2020-21 | SC East Bengal is going to be as tough as ATK-Mohun Bagan's game, asserts Owen Coyle

Jamshedpur FC started with a loss against Chennaiyin FC, but since then, has looked solid and it was time when they registered the first win of the season. It can in an unlikely match - against ATK-Mohun Bagan, with the ‘Red Miners’ ending their unbeaten streak with a 2-1 margin. Jamshedpur FC side will cross paths with SC East Bengal in the next game on Thursday evening at the Tilak Maidan. Even though SC East Bengal is yet to score a goal this season, Jamshedpur FC’s head coach Owen Coyle feels that the game is going to be as tough as the ATK-Mohun Bagan game.