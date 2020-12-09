ISL 2020-21 | Really happy with the fighting spirit of my players, asserts Gerard Nus

Today at 2:04 PM
Northeast United FC coach Gerard Nus is happy with the fighting spirit shown by their players against Bengaluru FC on Tuesday evening, to salvage a point from the fixture. The 'Highlanders' are now placed in the third position of the points table with nine points from five matches.
Northeast United have already made a strong statement in the season so far - that they are no pushovers - winning two and sharing the spoils on an equal number of cases. But, Tuesday’s game against an upbeat Bengaluru FC was a test of their resilience and they showcased their potential with full efficiency. Down by 1-2 in the last 20 minutes of the game, the ‘Highlanders’ staged a fitting comeback to walk away with a point in the end. Their head coach Gerard Nus was left happy with the fighting spirit of the players and the effort they’ve put in since the season kicked-off.
"I'm happy with the fighting spirit, I'm happy with a lot of things that we have done. We have played five games since the league started that means a massive effort from the players. Last game was three days ago. Also, we tried to rotate players as much as possible because they deserve it. Because they are our good players," said Gerard Nus, during the post-match press conference.
Northeast United FC took the offensive route from the word go, which reaped results in the 4th minute itself, with them going 1-0 up. But, Bengaluru FC came back strongly and scored a couple of goals to take the lead, only to see the ‘Highlanders’ net the equalizer in the 78th minute. Gerard Nus admitted that they went for all three points on offer, got one - even though they see it as a positive.
"We tried to go for the three points in every game. But we know Bengaluru are a team which creates a lot of chances but mostly through set-pieces. It's really sad to see that they punished us. We need to learn from this. We wanted three points but we got one. We see it as a positive," added the manager.
