ISL 2020-21 | Really happy with the fighting spirit of my players, asserts Gerard Nus

Northeast United have already made a strong statement in the season so far - that they are no pushovers - winning two and sharing the spoils on an equal number of cases. But, Tuesday’s game against an upbeat Bengaluru FC was a test of their resilience and they showcased their potential with full efficiency. Down by 1-2 in the last 20 minutes of the game, the ‘Highlanders’ staged a fitting comeback to walk away with a point in the end. Their head coach Gerard Nus was left happy with the fighting spirit of the players and the effort they’ve put in since the season kicked-off.