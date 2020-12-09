ISL 2020-21 | Northeast United is a difficult team to beat, admits Carles Cuadrat

Today at 2:02 PM
Bengaluru FC coach Carles Cuadrat feels that it is very difficult to defeat Northeast United FC after both the sides played out a 2-2 draw at the Fatorda Stadium, on Tuesday evening. The 'Blues' will be up against a struggling Kerala Blasters FC side on Sunday evening at the Fatorda Stadium.
It was only a few days back that Bengaluru FC registered its first win in the Indian Super League, after playing out a couple of stalemates earlier on. They were aiming climb-up the ladder with a consecutive win, but a clinical performance from Northeast United FC on Tuesday evening meant they had to be content with a single point from the fixture. Bengaluru FC coach Carles Cuadrat feels that the ‘Highlanders’ are a very organised unit with a lot of quality and it is difficult to beat them right now.
"They are starting well, very well organised and they are in that quality beginning. For sure now it is really difficult to beat them," said Carles Cuadrat, during the post-match press conference.
The ‘Blues’ went 2-1 up in the 70th minute with a strike from Udanta Singh but managed to maintain the lead for just eight minutes before Luis Machado scored the second goal for the 'Highlanders' to level the score on the night. Cuadrat’s men created enough chances for the third but were denied by a disciplined Northeast United FC defence.
"Yes, we were working for the three points. We came back at the beginning, they score easily, we came back (again). We were very close to the three points. I think a lot of chances were created - we made 20 chances. The team is (improving) step by step. We just don't have three points. I have to congratulate NorthEast. It was a nice game to watch," added the Spaniard.
