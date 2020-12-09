ISL 2020-21 | Northeast United is a difficult team to beat, admits Carles Cuadrat

It was only a few days back that Bengaluru FC registered its first win in the Indian Super League, after playing out a couple of stalemates earlier on. They were aiming climb-up the ladder with a consecutive win, but a clinical performance from Northeast United FC on Tuesday evening meant they had to be content with a single point from the fixture. Bengaluru FC coach Carles Cuadrat feels that the ‘Highlanders’ are a very organised unit with a lot of quality and it is difficult to beat them right now.