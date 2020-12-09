Have no doubt that Joao Felix can be great player or even Ballon d’Or winner, proclaims Stefan Savic
Today at 9:03 PM
Atletico Madrid’s Stefan Savic believes that Joao Felix has the ability and talent to become not just a great player but potentially a Ballon d’Or winner. The Portuguese youngster struggled to adapt in his debut season but things have changed this season with Felix thriving across all competitions.
With Antoine Griezmann leaving for Barcelona last summer, all eyes were on Atletico Madrid to see how the club would spend the money and replace their talismanic Frenchman. It’s why the world was shocked when the club spent €126 million on Joao Felix, an untested attacker from Benfica after one good season for the Portuguese giants. However, things didn’t go according to plan with the youngster netting just nine goals across all competitions.
But things have changed this season with Felix, alongside the rest of Atletico Madrid, thriving wit 11 goal contributions in just fifteen games across all competitions. It has seen his fans and critics claim that the 21-year-old has the potential to become one of the best with Stefan Savic the latest. The Atletico Madrid defender believes that Felix has “a great future” and added that he has no doubt the forward can be “great player or a Ballon d'Or winner”.
“Joao Felix is a different player, something that we did not have in the squad. He is still a young boy, he has room to grow and you have to leave him alone. You have chosen the best possible club to grow. He has a great future and if he continues like this, I have no doubt that he can be a great player or a Ballon d'Or winner, but before that he has to win something with the club," Savic told Goal.
