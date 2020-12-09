Barcelona didn’t turn up against Juventus at all, proclaims Antoine Griezmann

With Juventus and Barcelona were matched up in Group G, a lot was expected from the game between the two giants especially with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi matched up again. But while a positive COVID-19 test stopped Ronaldo from playing in the first game, the Group G showdown on Matchday 6 saw the Portuguese superstar make an appearance.

But while Ronaldo scored twice, Messi was let down by his teammates with Griezmann coming closest to scoring for Barcelona. The Frenchman headed a free-kick onto the crossbar from Messi with them struggling to create much beyond that. It saw Griezmann admit that his side didn’t turn up to face Juventus with the Old Lady getting the better of them. The forward further added that Barcelona had “a bad day and a bad game” with no one else to blame.

"We didn't turn up. In the first half, they got the better of us. It was a lack of everything: of desire, of attitude, willingness to run, all of it was bad. In the second half, there was already a three-goal advantage and it was easier for us but we had a bad day and a bad game," Griezmann told reporters post-match.

"Who else can be blamed if we are the ones who play? We have to work on this and want to improve, want to play, and only in this way are we going to move forward. We are going to try to put the excuses to the side. The only way is to put everything aside, through work and nothing else. We have given a very bad account of ourselves, for the fans."