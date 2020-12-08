Not thinking about my future at Real Madrid but only on our next game, asserts Zinedine Zidane
In light of speculation that he will be sacked, Zinedine Zidane has confessed that he is not thinking about his future at Real Madrid but only on their final Champions League group stage games. The Los Blancos take on Borussia Monchengladbach with their qualification not in their hands.
After two losses to Shakhtar Donetsk and a draw against Borussia Monchengladbach, Zinedine Zidane and Real Madrid are in serious trouble of getting knocked out of the Champions League. The Los Blancos currently have seven points after five games with Gladbach leading the pack with eight points. But after Inter’s win over the German side, the Italians are in contention for a place in the next round with a win confirming their position.
Yet for Real Madrid to qualify, they need to beat Gladbach to guarantee their place in the next round although if Inter Milan do beat Shakhtar, then a draw will be enough. To make things even worse, the Los Blancos have their pride at stake with them never failing to get through the group stages. That has amped up the pressure on Zinedine Zidane although the Frenchman admitted that he wouldn’t be shocked if the club does sack him if they fail to qualify.
"No I won’t be shocked to lose my job if Real Madrid are knocked out. The club will do what it has to do, as always. I am not thinking about that, I'm thinking about tomorrow's game. The club will do things as it always has. I don't think about that, honestly,” Zidane said in his pre-match press conference.
The German side nearly beat Real Madrid last time around with only a late equaliser from Casemiro in the dying embers of the game, changing the outcome for Zidane’s side. But with Marco Rose’s side also battling for their place in the next round, the stakes are high and the Frenchman admitted as much although he believes his side has a chance to show the world what they can do. Zidane further added that the final Group Stage game is different with his side only looking for the points.
"It is a different game because we know the situation. We want to add the three points and finish the round on top [of the group]. We have all that in mind. All the games are important, but it is a good opportunity to show what we are as a team,” he added.
