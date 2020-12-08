Not thinking about my future at Real Madrid but only on our next game, asserts Zinedine Zidane

Yet for Real Madrid to qualify, they need to beat Gladbach to guarantee their place in the next round although if Inter Milan do beat Shakhtar, then a draw will be enough. To make things even worse, the Los Blancos have their pride at stake with them never failing to get through the group stages. That has amped up the pressure on Zinedine Zidane although the Frenchman admitted that he wouldn’t be shocked if the club does sack him if they fail to qualify.