Never know how my future might go but I feel happy playing for PSG, admits Moise Kean
Today at 8:09 PM
Everton loanee Moise Kean has confessed that his time at Paris Saint-Germain has been happy and interesting but he has no idea what his future holds amidst rumours of a permanent move. The Italian striker has played a key role in Mauro Icardi’s absence with 9 goals in sixteen appearances.
When Everton signed Moise Kean after a sensational end to the 2018/19 season with Juventus, a lot was expected from the Italian striker. However, the €28 million move from Italy didn’t work out for either party with Kean struggling to find his footing in the English league. Not only that his confidence wasn’t helped by the way either Marco Silva or Duncan Ferguson used him with even Carlo Ancelotti struggling with the footballer.
By the end of his debut season, Kean had netted only four goals in thirty-seven appearances and it’s why a move to PSG raised quite a few eyebrows. However, things have changed for Kean with him scoring five goals in seven league games, and nine in sixteen appearances across all competitions. That has raised questions about his future but the forward admitted that he has no idea what it holds.
"I am very happy with my performance with PSG. It's a very good thing to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world. I am focused on bringing good results. For the future, we'll see, you never know,” Kean said reported Goal.
The 20-year-old has adjusted brilliantly to the demands that PSG boss Thomas Tuchel asks his players to put in every game and has also formed a nice partnership with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. It saw Kean admit that the duo is “two of the greatest players in the world” and also added that he is learning a lot from them.
"I have the opportunity to learn a lot from them. They are two of the greatest players in the world. I am very happy to play with them. I learn a lot from these leaders,” Kean added.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Moise Kean
- Neymar
- Kylian Mbappe
- English Premier League
- Ligue 1
- Serie A
- Juventus Fc
- Everton
- Paris Saint Germain
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.