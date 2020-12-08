It's over for Paul Pogba at Manchester United and he needs change of club, proclaims Mino Raiola

With Manchester United concerned about Paul Pogba ’s future at the club, the Red Devils activated a one-year extension in the Frenchman’s contract. It means that Pogba’s current deal with the Old Trafford side only expires in 2022 although despite links to Real Madrid , Barcelona, and even Juventus , his future in Manchester looks bleak. Reports have, however, constantly flooded the news since Pogba re-signed for Manchester United with no mover materializing.

But that hasn’t stopped the rumour mill with the Frenchman still constantly linked with a move to Europe’s biggest sides. However, in a sensational interview released on Monday, agent Mino Raiola has admitted that Pogba’s time at Manchester is coming to an end with “no point in beating around the bush”. The Italian further added that the World Cup winner is “unable to express himself as is expected from him” and needs a change to do well again.

"It's over between Manchester United and Pogba. No point beating around the bush, it's better to speak clearly, look forward and not waste time looking for people to blame: Paul is unhappy at Manchester United. He is unable to express himself as is expected from him. He needs a change of club; a change of scenery," said Raiola, reported ESPN.

"He has a contract which runs out in a year and a half -- in the summer of 2022 -- but I believe the best solution for everyone is that he leaves in the next transfer window. Otherwise, United know well the risk of losing him for nothing, given at the moment the player has no intention of extending his contract. If someone doesn't understand this, they understand little or nothing about football. In any case, they can all blame me if next summer Paul leaves."