ISL 2020-21 | Roy Krishna's goal should not have been counted, asserts Owen Coyle

Today at 4:00 PM
Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle feels that Roy Krishna’s goal shouldn’t be counted as he was a yard offside, even though the ‘The Men of Steel’ won the game by a 2-1 margin. They are scheduled to lock horns against SC East Bengal this Thursday evening, at the Tilak Maidan, in Vasco.
Having lost the first game to Chennaiyin FC and split points in the next couple of matches against the likes of Odisha FC and Hyderabad FC, it was time their new manager Owen Coyle delivered the goods. The ‘Red Miners’ finally broke their winless streak, that too in style, having edged past the mighty ATK-Mohun Bagan in their fixture on Monday evening. Nerijus Valskis scored in either half of the game to seal the deal for Jamshedpur FC, while Roy Krishna pulled one back towards the end of the game. But their manager feels that Roy Krishna’s goal should have been disallowed, with the striker receiving the ball in an off-side position.
"(Krishna was) easily a yard offside so the goal shouldn't have been counted and we should be 2-0 up. That's very much a grey area. That's clearly offside," said Owen Coyle, during the post-match press conference.
Even though Jamshedpur FC took the game by storm in the first half, ATK-Mohun Bagan changed gears after the half-time break, but ‘The Men of Steel’ held their nerves till the end of the game to walk away with three points. Owen Coyle feels that the win has given them a psychological boost, especially after coming very close in a couple of matches earlier this season.
“Well, the psychological boost is to win the match and we obviously deserve to win the match, obviously (against) the team that is on top of the league, the team that is unbeaten, the team which has not conceded a goal is obviously nice. But the points are important which we came very close to the last two or three matches," added the manager.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.