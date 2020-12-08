ISL 2020-21 | Roy Krishna's goal should not have been counted, asserts Owen Coyle

Having lost the first game to Chennaiyin FC and split points in the next couple of matches against the likes of Odisha FC and Hyderabad FC, it was time their new manager Owen Coyle delivered the goods. The ‘Red Miners’ finally broke their winless streak, that too in style, having edged past the mighty ATK-Mohun Bagan in their fixture on Monday evening. Nerijus Valskis scored in either half of the game to seal the deal for Jamshedpur FC, while Roy Krishna pulled one back towards the end of the game. But their manager feels that Roy Krishna’s goal should have been disallowed, with the striker receiving the ball in an off-side position.