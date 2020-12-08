Chennaiyin FC have had a mixed season so far, logging full points in the opening fixture against Jamshedpur FC by a 2-1 margin, following up with a stalemate against Kerala Blasters FC, while losing the last game to Bengaluru FC by a solitary goal. Moreover, the Csaba Laszlo-coached team is looking good as a team and would be confident ahead of their clash against heavyweights Mumbai City FC - a team which has registered a hat-trick of wins. In spite of their form, Laszlo doesn’t feel that the best-rated team will always win the game on a particular day.