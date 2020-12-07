Reports | Liverpool looking to open negotiations over lucrative new deal for Fabinho
Today at 5:52 PM
According to the Guardian, Liverpool are considering handing Fabinho a new and lucrative deal despite the fact that the midfielder only signed for the club two and a half years ago. The Brazilian has become a key part of Jurgen Klopp’s side and has won two trophies during his spell at the club.
With Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez out with long-term injuries, Liverpool fans were genuinely worried that their team would struggle to fight to retain the title. However, that hasn’t been the case, with Fabinho seamlessly slotting into a center-back role for the Reds. The Brazilian has become an undroppable part of Jurgen Klopp’s team since his arrival but as a defensive midfielder, with him playing a key role in Liverpool's title winning 2019/20 Premier League season.
However, the 27-year-old has showcased his versatility and prowess in multiple positions which has shocked many fans and critics alike. That has also seen the Guardian report that Liverpool are looking to extend the former Monaco man’s stay at the club with a brand new contract in order to ward off any potential suitors for the midfielder. Fabinho is only two and a half-years into his current deal with the club but has impressed many within the club, which has brought about talks of a new deal.
The report has indicated that the club are looking to extend the Brazilian’s stay beyond his current contract’s 2023 expiration date to atleast 2026. Not only that, his £100,000 a week pay-check will get a serious bump to place him alongside Liverpool’s top earners. He is not their only concern, however, with the club looking to tie Georginio Wijnaldum to a new deal before his current contract expires at the end of this season.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Fabinho
- Jurgen Klopp
- Georginio Wijnaldum
- English Premier League
- Champions League
- Liverpool Fc
- Wolverhampton Wanderers
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.