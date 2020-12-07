Lionel Messi deserves to be valued according to what he has won, proclaims Joan Laporta

"You could argue many reasons for him staying. I prefer to think about what Leo generates, which is a lot – certainly more than his salary may cost. I'm not just talking about the sporting level, which is already well known. I consider him the best footballer in history. Leo is so much more than just that. In my opinion all players, when they win many titles and generate so much for the club, deserve to be valued accordingly,” Laporta said, reported Goal.