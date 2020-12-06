ISL 2020-21 | There was mismatch with Mumbai City FC players experience-wise, admits Stuart Baxter

It looked like Odisha FC were finally mending their ways, during the last game against ATK-Mohun Bagan, where they conceded a goal in the dying seconds of the matches, even though it was an equally fought match, but the 2-0 loss to Mumbai City FC , marked by a lackluster performance, meant they were back to square one once again. Odisha FC head coach Stuart Baxter feels that there was a mismatch in experience with their players compared to the rivals, which became more evident when the ‘Islanders’ took the lead via a penalty kick in the 30th minute.

"(There was) Certainly a mismatch in experience. Does that really mean it becomes a mismatch technically or tactically, no it shouldn't. I thought in the first 15 or 20 minutes, it was the same equation but a better result. After the penalty, then the mismatch became apparent,” said Stuart Baxter, during the post-match press conference.

The ‘Juggernauts’ were in action just a couple of days before, on Thursday night against ATK-Mohun Bagan, which took a toll on the players, as they started the game with tiring legs. In spite of that, they had their moments and according to the manager, his side should have converted straight away, because Mumbai City FC played with ease after taking a 2-0 lead.

“We played in 48 hours (after the previous game) and some of the boys were tired so maybe but what I saw in the first 50 minutes wasn't very good. At first, we went 3-5-2, pressed high, took our chances. We had three of our chances and we needed to score one of them to put some pressure on Mumbai. Because when they 2-0 up, they played without pressure. They are a technically good team and they made it look like it was a bit of mismatch,” added Baxter.