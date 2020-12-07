ISL 2020-21 | The results are real concern for us, admits Kibu Vicuna

Today at 1:32 PM
Kerala Blasters FC head coach Kibu Vicuna feels that the string of poor results is a real concern for the team going ahead in the Indian Super League. The ‘Manjapaddas’ are yet to win a single game in the tournament, having collected just two points by virtue of two drawn games.
With no luck in the first three games of the season, Kerala Blasters FC were hoping for a turnaround in the game against an upbeat FC Goa side. But, Kibu Vicuna’s men slumped to a 1-3 defeat, with them even reduced to 10-men towards the end of the game. The manager feels that the winless streak is a reason to worry, with the injury of star player Sergio Cidoncha also rubbing salt to the wounds.
"The results (are the major concern). I think we are in a process. Sergio was injured. That affected the morale of the team. But we have to keep going. We have different matches (coming up). We are confident that we are going to play well," said Kibu Vicuna, during the post-match press conference.
FC Goa’s Igor Angulo drew first blood in the 30th minute, while Jorge Oritz Mendoza doubled the lead for the ‘Gaurs’ in the 52nd minute. Kerala Blasters FC’s bid to make a comeback finally paid dividends in the 90th minute via a Vincente Gomez strike, but Angulo netted the third in the 94th minute after the ‘yellow army’ were reduced to 10 men. Kibu Vicuna heaped praise on the ‘Gaurs’ for their dominant display in-game and felt they were the better side overall.
"I think they played better, both teams had chances. They have very good players upfront. I think it was a fight for the ball. I think they were better in both the areas. They pressed well, we commited mistakes,” added Vicuna.
