ISL 2020-21 | The results are real concern for us, admits Kibu Vicuna

With no luck in the first three games of the season, Kerala Blasters FC were hoping for a turnaround in the game against an upbeat FC Goa side. But, Kibu Vicuna’s men slumped to a 1-3 defeat, with them even reduced to 10-men towards the end of the game. The manager feels that the winless streak is a reason to worry, with the injury of star player Sergio Cidoncha also rubbing salt to the wounds.