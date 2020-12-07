ISL 2020-21 | Northeast United are compact in defence, we need to break them down, asserts Carles Cuadrat

Having started the campaign with a dramatic 2-2 draw against Bengaluru FC , followed by a stalemate with Hyderabad FC - the Blues finally registered their first win against Chennaiyin FC , edging past their South Indian rivals by a lone goal. Carles Cuadrat’s boys cross paths with an unbeaten Northeast United FC side this Tuesday evening, at the Tilak Maidan. The manager admitted that the ‘Highlanders’ have a compact defence and the players have their work cut out to break them down.

"We have been working on the tactics. It will be a tactical game. It will be interesting how they are going to approach the match and how we respond to that and get the three points. NorthEast are very compact in defence. They have been waiting for opportunities to attack. It will be our work to break them down," said Carles Cuadrat, during the pre-match press conference.

In spite of roping in big-money forwards like Cleiton Silva and Kristian Opseth, they have failed to unleash their potential so far, with Bengaluru FC mostly scoring from set-pieces this season. The Spanish manager feels that it is an area where they need to work, in order to start converting from open play.

"When you are not good enough to score from open play, you work in training and have a plan (to change that). You also work from setpieces. But obviously, I don't tell to score only from setpieces. The previous game was pretty close. It is only about the last pass. We are working on it. Sometimes it doesn't happen. Maybe because of the physical state of the players or a bit about confidence. But we are being consistent," added Cuadrat.