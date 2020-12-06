ISL 2020-21 | Need to focus on upcoming games rather than the league table, asserts Sergio Lobera

Mumbai City FC won its third consecutive match in the Indian Super League this season, having lost to Northeast United FC in the opening game. The ‘Islanders’ are now at the top position in the league table, accumulating 9 points from four matches, with a better goal difference than ATK-Mohun Bagan. In spite of the incredible turnaround, the side's head coach Sergio Lobera feels that they should focus on the upcoming games rather than their position in the league table.

"We need to put our focus on our games and not on the league table. We need to prepare well and win games and the consequence will reflect on the table but we cannot keep focusing on the league table," said Sergio Lobera, during the post-match press conference.

Mumbai City FC dominated the game throughout, having kept 73% of the possession and accumulated 557 passes with an accuracy of 84%. The Spaniard felt that there were periods where the team played according to his style, but insisted that it was missing in large parts in the first half – an area, he feels, the players need to improve in.

"During some periods of the game, I felt that they played in the style I want them to play but the first half was not good for us. We can improve a lot of things. It is not only about the vision, we have to analyse our style of play. In the second half, we played very well. The most important thing is to maintain our style of play for 90 minutes," added Lobera.